Philadelphia's Joel Embiid receives march NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente

Much of Embiid’s community efforts over the last year have focused on COVID-19 relief. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Embiid joined 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to donate $1.3 million to Penn Medicine to develop antibody testing of frontline healthcare workers. As part of his continued support for healthcare workers, he pledged $500,000 through the #FirstRespondersFirst campaign, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation, to provide PPE to frontline workers.

“I am humbled to be recognized as the recipient of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award,” said Embiid. “It has always been incredibly important for me to use the platform I have been given to create positive change. Housing insecurity and homelessness affect so many in our communities, and we need to come together, now more than ever, to support one another. I am proud to support organizations like Covenant House Pennsylvania that are working every day to provide essential resources and services.”

Embiid was presented with the award during a special virtual ceremony with league, Kaiser Permanente and 76ers officials on Friday, and will also be recognized during the team’s home game tonight against the Golden State Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.) In addition, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on Embiid’s behalf to Covenant House Pennsylvania.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. It honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. At the end of the 2020-21 regular season, the Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner will be announced. To learn more, please visit www.CommunityAssist.nba.com/ .

