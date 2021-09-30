"Pink October" in Chad dedicated by the national authorities to the fight against cancer

Dr. Jean-Bosco Ndihokubwayo also returned to another important means of cancer prevention, namely vaccination against hepatitis B at birth. Indeed, he noted, this infection is the basis of several cases of cancer in Chad and Africa in general. However, the hepatitis B vaccine is part of routine immunization in Chad. By vaccinating his newborn against hepatitis B, he pointed out, he is prevented from liver cancer.

In his interview, the WHO Representative spoke at length about the Cancer Registry, a tool for collecting and analyzing all the data available in the country on cancer. This tool, on which experts from the Ministry of Health and National Solidarity and WHO have worked together, is the foundation of the fight against cancer. Indeed, in public health, if we do not have data, we navigate on sight because we can neither appreciate nor evaluate the efforts made in the fight against a disease such as cancer. The cancer registry is a compass in the fight against this scourge. It is essential for the surveillance of types of cancer, their incidence in the population as well as the magnitude of the problem. It guides research and allows preventive and curative interventions to be planned according to the types of cancers. The who Representative to Chad also spoke of the importance of early diagnosisof certain cancers (whose means are limited but exist in Chad), in order to be able to manage them in time.