PM call with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt: 14 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi this morning, ahead of next month’s COP26 Summit.

He congratulated the President on Egypt’s nomination to host COP27, and they agreed to work together in Glasgow to make next month’s summit a success.

The Prime Minister welcomed Egypt’s leadership on transitioning to renewable energy. He encouraged President Sisi to commit to no new coal power and to come forward with an ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution ahead of COP26 to cut emissions.

They also discussed deepening defence and security cooperation across a range of shared priorities. On Libya, the leaders noted the importance of working towards democratic national elections later this year and the swift withdrawal of foreign mercenary forces.

The Prime Minister looked forward to meeting with President Sisi in Glasgow next month and driving forward global climate action.

