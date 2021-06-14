PM meeting with President Ramaphosa of South Africa: 13 June 2021

He explained the work the UK is doing to increase access to vaccines worldwide, which includes our financial contribution to COVAX and our recent announcement that the UK will donate 100 million surplus vaccines in the next year.

The leaders agreed there is an urgent need to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity around the world and increase access.

The Prime Minister and President Ramaphosa discussed the need for the G7, and other large economies, to support clean and sustainable growth in the developing world.

They also talked about a number of foreign policy issues including Zimbabwe.