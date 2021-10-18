RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

Authors:

APO Importer

As part of its virtual summit on Women Leading Corporate Africa, Africa.com took a poll among its over 1,000 senior c-suite executive registrants.

Africa.com
Africa.com

The poll asked two key questions about women in corporate Africa.The first question was, “Compared to the rest of the world, climbing the corporate ladder for women in Africa is: a) the same, b) harder, or c) easier.84% indicated that it is harder.

Recommended articles

The second question was, “For black women climbing the ladder in Corporate Africa (including global corporate operating in Africa), which is a bigger barrier to success: a) being a woman or b) being black.76% responded that being a woman is harder.

These issues were discussed by Harvard Business School professor, Tony Mayo, who shared the findings from his research about black women executives.In addition, a panel of four women from the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs discussed their experiences as black women executives in Africa.

Africa.com managing director Laura Joseph said, “The richness of the conversation on this topic came from Harvard’s rigorous research on this topic, the live poll showed the views of the large audience, and the honesty and vulnerability of the women executives on the panel who spoke candidly.”

To view the on-demand video of the discussions, click here- https://bit.ly/3aKArhp .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

For more information: Email: definitivelist@africa.com

Laura Joseph +27 82 332 0473

About Africa.Com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

Media files

Africa.com
Africa.com 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Live Streaming of "Sino-African Kung Fu Show" Event to Start Soon

CGTN

Egyptian automotive aftermarket enters the fast lane

Automechanika Dubai

Mozambique: ICRC director of operations says combined impact of conflict and extreme weather in Cabo Delgado threaten public health

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)