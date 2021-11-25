RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

President Ramaphosa Thanks Kenya For Support During Struggle Against Apartheid

Authors:

APO Importer

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Kenya for supporting his country's fight for freedom from apartheid.

Presidency of the Republic of Kenya
Presidency of the Republic of Kenya

“Kenya provided unwavering support and solidarity for many years during our struggle against the evil system of apartheid,” President Ramaphosa said.

Recommended articles

The South African President spoke on Tuesday evening in Pretoria when he hosted a state banquet in honor of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his delegation.

President Ramaphosa pointed out that President Kenyatta’s State Visit had enabled the two countries to renew political, economic and social cooperation including establishing a firm foundation for greater collaboration between business communities of the two African economies.

Speaking at the event, President Kenyatta reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to continue working closely with the South African Government for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

The Kenyan leader noted that Kenya and South Africa have enjoyed warm and cordial diplomatic relations that date back to the time when apartheid was brought to an end in 1994, adding that the two countries share common fundamental values that bind their people together.

“Our people-to-people connections and the trade and investment between our two fraternal states has thrived and I believe after this visit , they will even rise to greater heights.

“It is my fervent desire to see these enduring links between our two nations grow even richer in the coming years,” President Kenyatta said.

On the fight against Covid-19, President Kenyatta applauded President Ramaphosa’s outstanding efforts in combating the pandemic both in South Africa and on the African continent as a whole.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Republic of Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Nick Ndeda talks relationship with Betty Kyallo & why he keeps his kids private

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia