RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

President Samia Congratulates Tanzanian Novelist for Winning Nobel Prize

Authors:

APO Importer

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah who scooped2021 Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel
Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel

On her congratulatory message to the Tanzanian icon born in the Isles, the President said: "The prestigious award scooped by the novelist was the honour to both Tanzania and Africa."

Recommended articles

"Congratulations, Mr. Abdulrazak Gurnah for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. This award is an honor to you, our Nation of Tanzania and Africa," President Samia tweeted.

The Novelist, Abdulrazak Gurnah was granted the award on Thursday by the Swedish Academy which is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million) equal to 2.6bn/-.

The English Professor wrote 10 novels and several short stories.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel.

Media files

Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel
Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Statement on the suspension of programmes in Burkina Faso

Norwegian Refugee Council

Scaling up genomic sequencing in Africa

WHO Regional Office for Africa