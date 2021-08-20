Press Release by H.E Mousa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission for World Humanitarian Day - 19 August 2021

World Humanitarian day is upon us once again and it is a time to reflect on the humanitarian challenges faced by nations globally and especially in Africa. The 2021 theme depicts the challenges of climate change amid a global pandemic which has impacted on the humanitarian landscape and grossly affected the 27.5 million refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons in Africa, most of whom are in protracted situations. The interventions measures put in place have become a challenge to displaced persons who are incapacitated and too vulnerable to meet their health safety and livelihood needs. Humanitarian financing has also reduced as resources are diverted towards COVID-19 interventions. Therefore, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate Change has become an exacerbating challenge on the African Continent. I call on African leaders to address the consequences of COVID-19 and climate induced emergencies of the most vulnerable people in a wholistic and integrated manner and ensure that their needs top our development agenda. I also call on the International Community to support with distribution of the much needed COVID-19 vaccines especially to Africa.