RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Prime Minister of Uganda Meets Ambassador of Qatar

Authors:

APO Importer

H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja met with HE the non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uganda Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Dubai becomes gateway for African multi-billion-dollar stationery imports

Paperworld Middle East

Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource Deliver "Chat 2 Pay" Contactless Checkout In Store and In Chat to Businesses Worldwide

Clickatell

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)