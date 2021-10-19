Pronet Gaming adds proprietary Popular Bets & Events module to its platform

The Popular Betsand Popular Events widgetswork at an operator level, not platform-wide. This meansthe betting options that are presentedare determined according to each site, given the operator’s traffic, offering advanced customisation for PronetGaming’s clientsacross the globe.

This follows thecompany’shighly engaging and successfulsports betting widgets that were rolled out ahead of Euro 2020 and Copa América.

The new modulesillustrate PronetGaming's commitment to localisation and innovation in emerging markets where it is quickly establishing itself as the go-to platform provider.

Tommy Molloy, Sportsbook and Trading Director at Pronet Gaming, said: “This is an exciting development for Pronet Gaming and an ideal way to continuously enhance player engagement. With minimum effort on the operators’ part, they can be confident that their players are constantly being shown the most popular betsand eventsat any one time.

“The operator-specific element is particularly important, enablingthem to differentiate from one another effectively,withthe top-10 bets and eventsbeing distinct from operator to operator. This is atruegame-changer, allowing our clients todeliver faster,more localised betting for their players.”

About Pronet Gaming: Pronet Gaming offers next-generation iGaming and retail solutions that deliver the gaming experience of the future. Armed with a market-specific online sportsbook, plus all-encompassing casino and retail solutions, it combines a technology-led approach with vast industry know-how to provide clients with a rapid and reliable service tailored to their needs.

Our casino portfolio features more than 6,500 of the world’s best casino games from more than 90 of the industry’s leading suppliers, while our sportsbook solution provides end-users with thousands of betting opportunities across more than 1,500 markets, with 55,000+ In-Play events every month and 500,000+ Pre-Match events per year.

Founded in 1996, the company recently expanded its commercial operations to sharpen its focus on the African, LatAm and Asian markets. With bases in London, Johannesburg, and Singapore, as well as development centres in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Malta, Pronet Gaming’s team is passionate about changing the industry.

