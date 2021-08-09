Pulse wins Best in Audience Engagement at WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards

Speaking on the award, Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Head of Marketing and Content Growth at Pulse, said “This award is specifically exciting for us because it highlights our painstaking efforts at distilling audience interests and crafting new content formats after what our insights are telling us. A lot of work goes into innovative content creation for different audiences, with different cultures, so it’s great to see that our work is being recognized. Kudos to the team!”

Pulse content teams across its different markets have aggressively grown their TikTok platforms through dedicated content formats and collaborations with influencers on the platform and TikTok itself. This is a strategic initiative to continue to meet the company’s goal of informing and entertaining Africa’s youth, regardless of platform or location.

Managing Director of Pulse, Moritz Boullenger, commenting on the award, said “We’re excited for this win because it aligns with our mission at Pulse, which is to inform and engage Africa’s young people. As the media landscape in Africa continues to rapidly transform, this award highlights our mission to deliver news in innovative ways and to build digital communities across all relevant platforms for our audience.”

Pulse is Africa's leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa's young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners.

Through Pulse mass media platforms and social media channels in its markets, it reaches over 100 million users monthly.

