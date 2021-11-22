RegTech Africa and Other Ecosystem Initiatives Seek EUR2.7mn to Democratize Entrepreneurship

The programme supports both the startups and the founding team by mentoring the founders in business operations, technology and leadership. Also, the accelerator focuses on cross border collaboration, building for global impact.

Over the last few months, these startups have benefitted from networking programs, business model valuation and business development initiatives of the DEEP ecosystem accelerator program.

Having gone through several virtual high touchpoint boot camps, with over 500 hours of mentorship and business training these startups have reached the end of a phase leading to greater acceleration to take their projects to the next level.

As part of the Accelerator programme, the startups were required to present pitch decks of their solutions at the DEEP Startup Ecosystem Conference (https://bit.ly/32iIBfL), which took place on October 18th, 2021 in Essen, Germany.

Driven by real challenges like innovative regulation, gender discrimination, financial security, geographical bias and availability of funding, these entrepreneurs are demanding stronger community support.

As a response, these new global movement of ecosystem builders are seeking to raise €2.7mn within two years to implement various innovation projects that will democratise entrepreneurship and empower founders.

“The DEEP community unites a common mindset, powerful data-driven instruments, and the shared experiences of seasoned startup ecosystem builders”, says Sebastián Díaz Mesa, Head of Accelerator at DEEP Ecosystems.”

“We are excited to be a part of the first cohort of the DEEP Ecosystem Accelerator programme with focus to ignite the next generation of innovation,” said Cyril Okoroigwe, CEO of RegTech Africa.

“Entrepreneurs need better community support. As a response, we launched DEEP, a global movement of startup ecosystem builders. Our goal is to raise €30mn within 5 years to invest into 500 new grassroots innovation projects,” says Thomas Koesters, Managing Director of DEEP Ecosystems.

The DEEP Startup Ecosystem Conference (https://bit.ly/32iIBfL) is a global gathering of innovation ecosystem builders, investors, corporates, and government representatives who seek to build stronger ecosystems that can tackle the most pressing challenges in communities´.

