Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP Appointed to the United Nations (UN) as Special Representative for Financial Innovation and Climate Change for the UN Economic Commission for Africa

The United Nations (UN) Economic Commission for Africa has appointed Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP as Special Representative on Financial Innovation and Climate Change to support its work on economic and social recovery.

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
Matt Hancock will further the UN’s work in supporting Africa’s path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by incentivising financial investment into sustainable economic development, working with organisations like the IMF, G20 and COP26 in partnership with the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa. He will carry out the role in addition to his Parliamentary duties as MP for West Suffolk in the UK.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in its impressive efforts to support Africa strengthen its economic recovery from the pandemic and the sustainability of its development. I care deeply about making this happen not only because of the strong economic opportunity but because we share a view of Africa as a strategic long-term partner. “

The UN’s Economic Commission for Africa has asked Matt Hancock to take on this role based on his economic policy expertise, experience operating financial markets at the Bank of England and in-depth understanding of government and multi-lateral through his various ministerial cabinet roles.

“We are confident that his expertise and leadership will offer immediate and long-term impact particularly in effecting long term financial growth, “ said Vera Songwe, UnderSecretary General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa.

The UNECA’s mandate is to promote economic and social development, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development and is the only UN agency mandated to operate at the regional and subregional levels to harness resources and bring them to bear on its priorities.

Specifically, Hancock will work to develop policy to deepen financial markets, and develop green investment facilities to tackle climate change and support support sustainable development.

