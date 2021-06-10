Rugby Africa Cuprepechage: Cameroon Beat Burundi by 81-3

Cameroon scored first in the 10th minute with a converted try from No.10 Noël Touko. Six minutes later, the fly-halfrepeated another try. The Cameroonian continued to multiply tries and conversions. The rage to win did not fail to cause fouls on the part of both teams.

It was in the 35th minute that Cameroonian Cédric Moteyo was yellow carded for a tackle without a ball. The Burundi team took advantage of this in the 36th minute to claim a penalty. In the second half, a yellow card was awarded to Burundian Helvé Hasabumutima. The final score was 81-3 in favor of Cameroon.

For Burundian coach Kinyinda Wakazadi, the defeat could be explained by their lack of preparation. "It's been 8 years since we played 15-a-side rugby," he said.

For the Cameroonian coach, Richard Kidal, this tournament marks the great comeback of his country after his suspension from international rugby bodies and to recall that his country used to rank among the 10 best African teams.

As for the captain of the winning team, Justin Amougou, he recognized that their opponents were not unworthy in this competition, and they showed courage.

After this resounding victory, the Indomitable Lions will face the Stallions of Burkina Faso, on the afternoon of 13 th June, at the 4 Aout stadium in Ouagadougou. The Burundian team will thus take the road back to their home country after having accumulated two defeats respectively against Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

