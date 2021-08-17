Rugby Africa launches online sports management training for women's rugby managers

Developed under the hand of RA Women’s Rugby Advisory Committee and Rugby Africa Women’s Rugby Manager, Maha Zaoui, the program will use interactive teaching methods where practice is combined with theory.

The deadline for participant confirmation has been extended to September 18 th , and the training will be spread over 6 months happening two days per month (Friday and Saturday) with the participation of prominent speakers from the MEMOS association and the testimonies of African and international experts from a rugby environment. Participants of the program will apply, adapt, and transfer what they have learned in theory during training sessions and during workshop sessions, in their own unions through the realization of case studies.

Participants will be supported throughout their training by tutors (RA staff) whose final goal will be the preparation of a development project for women's rugby emanating from their respective environments and includes all the modalities to guarantee its success.

Criteria:

Work in a rugby union (employee or volunteer)

Be selected by the union.

Have a university degree or equivalent professional experience.

Have sufficient skills to effectively follow the training sessions.

Participants will need to attend all training sessions to complete the program.

More than two absences from all the conferences, the participant will not receive certification.

No absences are allowed during workshops and case studies.

To validate their training, participants will develop.

6 case studies, written in PowerPoint format and presented in discussion groups.

A final project written in Word format and presented (PowerPoint format) in plenary session according to a schedule that will be prepared and communicated later.

Further discussing the programme benefits, Zaoui said: “By studying certain principles and concepts, developing and presenting case studies and sharing their experiences, participants will learn how to implement change and manage their projects more effectively.”

As part of the programme outline, participants will be exposed to:

Environment, Law and Administration Managing strategically Managing Human Resources Managing Finance Managing Marketing and Organising a rugby tournament

Recognising the impact that the training would have, President at Rugby Africa, Khaled Babbou, said that it was Rugby Africa’s desire to continue investing in women rugby development and take women in rugby to the next level.

“This training programme is targeted at leading women in rugby who are looking to take their presence in rugby to the next level. We do believe that the programme is an enabler and will produce the results that we intend for it to produce – create thriving and growing women in rugby on and off the field.”

