Rugby Africa Sevens Solidarity Camp: All the matches will be livestreamed Saturday and Sunday on Rugby Afrique Facebook page and Rugby Africa's YouTube channel

Streaming live from Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) platforms, this year's Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp will bring together champions of African Sevens Rugby under one camp. Fans will also be able to watch highlights on the action-packed fixtures on Supersport, where they will be able to see interviews and snapshots as well. The Men’s Sevens Solidarity Camp promises to change the face of Rugby in Africa, open new ways, and opportunities for collaboration amongst coaching staff, players and more importantly fans.