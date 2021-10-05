RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Finland

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto will meet Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta in Helsinki on 6 October.

The Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Rwanda, regional questions and multilateral cooperation. They will also deepen the economic relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Investment. Minister Biruta will be accompanied by a business delegation.

“Rwanda is an important partner for Finland in Africa, for example, in the fight against climate change. Our cooperation in the circular economy is progressing and, on our invitation, Rwanda recently joined the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action. We want to continue this work together. In the commercial sector, there are plenty of opportunities that serve these goals,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto said.

