Rwanda's TOP AFRICA NEWS reporter among 50 Journalists to attend "Combatting the Climate Crisis through U.S. Innovations Virtual Reporting Tour"

Environment journalist at www.TOPAFRICANEWS.com . Mr. DUSABEMUNGU started working in the Media Industry from 2012 after University graduation.

He worked for 4 Years at IGIHE.COM as Editor. IGIHE is Rwanda's popular online website. After that he launched www.TOPAFRICANEWS.com to which he is a reporter.

According to the note from the U.S Department of State-Bureau of Global Public Affairs: “the U.S. Department of State, in cooperation with our partner Meridian International Center, is pleased to offer this virtual program to enable journalists to examine U.S. efforts to promote international cooperation to develop and expand the availability of diverse traditional and alternative sources of energy.”

This exclusive opportunity will be provided to 50 journalists from all geographic regions, specifically from countries affected by demands to reduce emissions standards and seeking solutions to energy challenges.

These journalists have been specifically selected by U.S. Embassies and Consulates.

This three-week-long program includes on-the-record press briefings with climate change issues' experts, analysts, and government officials, as well as exclusive access to interviews and videos from Washington, D.C., Michigan, and Colorado.

The Virtual Tour starts from Monday, May 10 th to Friday, May 28 th , 2021.

By 2050, scientists estimate, climate stressors — including hurricanes, wildfires, drought, extreme heat and flooding from rising seas — could compel between 25 million and 1 billion people around the world to leave their homes and jobs behind, some temporarily, some for good.

The United States is taking unprecedented efforts to reduce carbon pollution, promote cleaner sources of energy, mitigate climate impact, and promote international efforts to address global climate change.

