Rystad Energy Enhances African Energy Dialogue with African Energy Week Partnership

Accordingly, the company represents a valuable contributor and informant of Africa’s energy sector. Havin recently launched their annual outlook, ‘State of African Energy 2022,’ the AEC relied on data and insights from Rystad to create Africa’s top sectoral report. Rystad’s role in the outlook cannot be overstated, with the company providing critical knowledge and detailed understandings of the African energy sector, enabling the AEC to put together both a comprehensive and incredibly accurate 2022 outlook.

“Rystad’s role in the AEC’s 2022 outlook is commendable. The company has provided the relevant factual insights that enabled the AEC to formulate data-based solutions for the challenges faced by the African energy sector in 2021 and beyond. Company’s such as Rystad will be critical as the continent moves to make productive, well-informed decisions on the future of the industry,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

Meanwhile, Rystad is further cementing its presence in Africa, partnering with the continent’s premier energy event to enhance panel discussions and dialogue at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. Under the terms of the partnership Rystad will play an active role in the event’s program, with key representatives from the company presenting papers and moderating discussions. Notably, Rystad will be a key facilitator in the discussion on Africa’s energy transition and addressing energy poverty.

“The energy need of Africa by the end of this century can hardly be over-estimated,” stated Per Magnus Nysveen, Head of Analyses at Rystad Energy. “In theory, total renewables resources in Africa could equal that of entire Asia and OECD combined. Stranded assets is not an issue in Africa. It is all about exporting now, or own use later.”

At AEW 2021, the company will present a paper on ‘Energy Transition and Energy Addition for Africa’ with Global Head of Sales for Rystad, Matthew Waston, moderating the discussion; as well as moderate a panel on Africa’s Just Energy Transition: A Roadmap to Ending Energy Poverty by 2030’; and the Energy Transition Forum under the theme ‘AfCFTA and the New Trade Environment in Africa.’ With a focus on enhancing energy transition dialogue and sharing knowledge-based solutions and ideas with global stakeholders, Rystad will play a critical role in AEW 2021’s program.

“Rystad will play a key facilitating role at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, moderating critical discussions on Africa’s energy transition and providing insight into how the continent can make energy poverty history by 2030. By presenting insightful papers on key topics, and driving discussions with both global and African stakeholders, Rystad will not only be a valuable participant in Cape Town, but a major player in the continent’s energy sector transformation,” continued Gerbasio.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

