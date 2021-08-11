Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Gao, Mali

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated against civilians on 8August in the Gao region in Mali, where at least 50civilians were reportedly killed and several wounded. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali(MINUSMA) sent peacekeepers to the area to protect civilians and has increased its day and night patrolling to deter any further attacks and facilitate the delivery of basic services in the affected area, in coordination with the Malian Defence and Security Forces.