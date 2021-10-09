RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister of International Relations of South Africa

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Friday with HE Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa Naledi Pandor, during his visit to Pretoria.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

