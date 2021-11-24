RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets Permanent Secretary of Nigerian Foreign Ministry

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met Tuesday with HE Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, who's currently visiting the country .

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed.

