Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets the Ethiopian Ambassador

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Qatar Samia Zakaria Gutu, on the occasion of the end of her tenure.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE Ambassador for her efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, and wished her success in her new missions.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

