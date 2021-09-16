HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE Ambassador for her efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, and wished her success in her new missions.
Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Meets the Ethiopian Ambassador
HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Qatar Samia Zakaria Gutu, on the occasion of the end of her tenure.
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke