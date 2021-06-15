He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia
Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently High Commissioner of India to Zambia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia.
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke