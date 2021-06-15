RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia

Authors:

APO Importer

Shri Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS:1994), presently High Commissioner of India to Zambia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia.

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India
Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke