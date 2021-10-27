RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Shujaa Top Seeds for this Year's Safari Sevens

Kenyan side, Shujaa are top seeds for this year’s Safari Sevens which kicks off at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday 30 October 2021. They have drawn in Pool A alongside Zimbabwe, Germany and Nigerian side Stallion 7s.

Two time winners Samurai headline Pool B which also comprises SA All Stars 7s Academy, Red Wailers and Chipu 7s while Spain, defending champions Morans, Uganda and KCB make up Pool C.

The top two sides from each pool as well as the best two third placed finishers will advance to the cup quarter finals on Sunday as they seek to lay their hands on the overall title.

The women’s tournament has attracted five teams and will be played on a round robin basis. Kenya will field two teams with Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa’s Titans Rugby Academy rounding off the field.

Safari Sevens Pools

Pool A: Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Stallion 7s

Pool B: Samurai, SA All Stars 7s Academy, Red Wailers, Chipu 7s

Pool C: Spain, Morans, Uganda, KCB

Women

Kenya Lioness I, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Titans Rugby Academy, Kenya Lionesses II

Download the tournament pool and order of play on this link https://bit.ly/3BmBC1f

