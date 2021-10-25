RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

South Africa concerned about developments in Sudan

Authors:

APO Importer

South Africa is deeply concerned about the apparent ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan’s political transition.

Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation
Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

We reject and condemn any attempt at an unconstitutional change of government.

Recommended articles

South Africa calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the Prime Minister, government officials and other politicians detained by security forces.

We call on the security forces to exercise total restraint and protect the lives and property of the people.

South Africa further calls on all parties to resume meaningful dialogue, engage in good faith and restore Sudan’s constitutional order.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

History In The Making As African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town Poised to be Transformative for the Continent's Energy Sector

African Energy Chamber

Tunisia Wins the Africa Cup Tournament

Rugby Africa