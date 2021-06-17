South Africa's Tourism Minister delighted Africa Oil Week will return to Cape Town for 2022 and the long term

It is worthy to note the continued commitment of Africa Oil Week to the social and economic development of South Africa and the wider Pan African community. The event has put Africa at the heart of every decision, and we are proud to call Africa Oil Week partners of Africa in every sense of the term.

The opportunities for international visitors remain as strong as ever and we very much look forward to welcoming all delegates once again for a safe and inspired visit to our beautiful country”.

The news comes after Africa Oil Week recently announced the 2021 edition will temporarily move to Dubai to ensure the safe and wellbeing of their attendees and to provide the greatest opportunity of holding a live event. Africa Oil Week will now be the only large-scale African upstream event taking place in person in 2021.

The CTICC echoed Hon. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s delight with Wayne De Wet, Chief Financial Officer saying “We are extremely happy to announce our continuing partnership with Hyve Group as their venue of choice for Africa Oil Week for at least the next three years, taking us to 2024. Through a strong, collaborative relationship we are confident we can continue to host these senior, market leading events at the highest standard expected by all attendees.

The events serve critical industries that play a significant role in the development of economies across Africa. We are delighted to play our role in hosting such impactful dialogue between leading stakeholders and governments from around the world. We welcome the commitment to South Africa, the wider continent and look forward to working with Hyve for many years to come”.

Paul Sinclair, Director at Hyve is also excited to return to Africa next year stating “We have come along way in our journey with Africa and for Africa, this next chapter in the show’s history reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the continent and will ensure we continue driving sustainable economic development into upstream oil and gas as well leading the conversation on the energy transition at South Africa’s best suited venue in CTICC”.

Africa Oil Week will run this year from 8-11 November in Dubai and return to Cape Town in 2022 (31 October – 4 November)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.

For more information or to request an interview please contact: On behalf of Africa Oil Week Shelby O’Brien Email: shelby.obrien@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers.