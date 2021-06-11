South Sudan's former Petroleum Minister urges industry to stick with Cape Town by endorsing African Energy Week

The former minister urged investors and companies to participate in the first edition of the African Energy Week, due to be held in Cape Town, South Africa organized by the African Energy Chamber. “Opportunities and challenges concerning the Middle East and its energy are best discussed in the Middle East, and rightfully so. It is therefore a huge lack of appreciation and a vote of no-confidence in Africa to hold this discussion outside of the continent especially when the Oil and Gas industry must have a unified position on developing our natural resources in the face of energy transition. Many of us are asking what will happen to Mining Indaba. Will they also move Mining Indadba to Dubai or London?” Mr Gatkuoth continued.