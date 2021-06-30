Special Envoy for Libya and international partners urge Libyan actors including Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) members to expeditiously establish the constitutional basis for elections

In the context of the ongoing meeting of the LPDF in Switzerland, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš, held today consultations with representatives of France, Germany, Italy, UK, and US (P3+2 ), following telephone conversations in the previous days with some other international partners including Russia and Morocco and Libyan high-level representatives to discuss progress made so far towards the implementation of the LPDF Roadmap, in line with the Berlin II Conference Conclusions and the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2570 (2021), including the need to have an agreed constitutional base as soon as possible to enable holding the national elections on 24 December 2021.