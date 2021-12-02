Special envoy Kubi? meets HNEC Chief, renews UN commitments to support Libyans in holding free, fair, inclusive elections free from threats and intimidation

The meeting also touched upon needs and challenges facing the implementation of the electoral process, including electoral-related violence and acts of threats and intimidations against judicial employees and candidates. The Special Envoy used the opportunity to express his full support to the work of the judiciary during the challenges and appeals process and his expectation that the judiciary will act professionally will diligently follow the law and will not yield to the pressure or intimidation when working for free fair and inclusive elections. He renewed the firm commitment of the UN and its international partners to support the HNEC and relevant authorities to deliver free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and the inclusion of youth, in an environment free from threats and intimidation.