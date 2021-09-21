State Secretary Andris Pel?s meets with the Ambassadors of Israel, Azerbaijan, and Egypt

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, discussions focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries, latest developments in the EU-Azerbaijani relations, and the state of play in the South Caucasus region. The Ambassador pointed out that Latvia was a key partner of strategic importance, and Azerbaijan highly valued Latvia’s unwavering support for its territorial integrity. Elnur Sultanov made a commitment to strengthening of the relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan in various fields making a special note of business and cultural cooperation and building contacts at various levels. The State Secretary also noted that Latvia was prepared to further share its reform experience with Azerbaijan in order to strengthen cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

Saying farewell to the Ambassador of Egypt via a video-conferencing platform, the State Secretarythanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations between Latvia and Egypt.The officials praised the bilateral consultation mechanism between their foreign services. The Ambassador of Egypt proposed that the next political consultations be organised in Cairo. The State Secretary confirmed Latvia’s intention to continue developing cooperation with Egypt, especially in the ICT sector and in the field of education and science. The Egyptian Ambassador noted that Latvia has raised its profile among Egyptian students and he invited Latvian universities to consider opening their branches in Egypt. The State Secretary and the Ambassador also discussed opportunities offered by the EU-Egypt dialogue in the context of the EU’s relaunched Southern Neighbourhood Policy, which also makes it possible for Latvia to get involved in addressing the region’s most urgent problems, for instance, irregular migration and the negative consequences of climate change.