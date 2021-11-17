Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Ethiopia

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the immediate release of United Nations staff members detained in Ethiopia. As far as the Secretary-General is aware, the staff members are being held without charge, and no specific information has been provided regarding the reasons for their arrest. United Nations personnel carry out critical and impartial work in Ethiopia. The Secretary-General stresses the obligation of respecting the privileges and immunities of United Nations personnel, both international and Ethiopian, as well as protecting United Nations personnel and other humanitarian workers in Ethiopia, including from arbitrary detention.