The Secretary-General applauds the unity of purpose prevailing within the 5+5 JMC and calls on all Libyan and international actors to work towards the implementation of this Action Plan.
Statement attributable to the Spokesperson For The Secretary-General On Libya
The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement reached in Geneva, on 8 October, by the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) on a comprehensive Action Plan for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libyan territory. The Action Plan is a cornerstone in the implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement.
The Secretary-General trusts that the deployment of an initial team of United Nations ceasefire monitors will contribute to creating the conditions for successful implementation of the Action Plan.
The Secretary-General reiterates the firm commitment of the United Nations to support the Libyan people.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General
