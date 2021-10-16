Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the Central African Republic

The Secretary-General welcomes the unilateral declaration of a ceasefire across the entire Central African Republic territory from 15 October 2021, announced by the President of the Central African Republic, H.E. Faustin Archange Touadéra. The Secretary-General commends this critical step, which is in line with the Joint Roadmap for Peace in the Central African Republic adopted by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region on 16 September.