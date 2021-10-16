RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on the Central African Republic

Authors:

APO Importer

The Secretary-General welcomes the unilateral declaration of a ceasefire across the entire Central African Republic territory from 15 October 2021, announced by the President of the Central African Republic, H.E. Faustin Archange Touadéra. The Secretary-General commends this critical step, which is in line with the Joint Roadmap for Peace in the Central African Republic adopted by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region on 16 September.

The Secretary-General calls on all the other parties to immediately respect this ceasefire and renew efforts to advance the implementation of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.

The Secretary-General urges all parties to engage constructively through an inclusive political dialogue with a view to making tangible progress in the peace and reconciliation process in the Central African Republic.

The Secretary-General reiterates his commitment to continue mobilizing the international community to support the Government and people of the Central African Republic in their quest for peace, reconciliation, and development.

