RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Statement by IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie on Meeting with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi

Authors:

APO Importer

Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today met with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of Malawi. He also met Malawi’s Vice President Salous Klaus Chilima and senior officials at the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM). At the conclusion of his visit in Lilongwe, Mr. Selassie issued the following statement:

International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Monetary Fund (IMF)

“President Chakwera and I had productive discussions on the economic and developmental prospects for Malawi. I welcomed the authorities’ vision to create a self-reliant nation and upper-middle income country. I also commended them on their on-going efforts to combat corruption and enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public resources. We also exchanged views on the concerted efforts that are being taken to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hardship to Malawians.

Recommended articles

“We also discussed at length the reform options that are required to address the country’s challenging macroeconomic situation. I underscored the centrality of the authorities’ actions to ensure debt sustainability, which is a precondition for creating fiscal space for social and development spending. I reiterated that the upfront actions to address debt sustainability would help to ensure that any financing that is provided by the IMF could be used to address pressing developmental challenges that are faced by the country. I assured the President that IMF staff would continue to support Malawi’s efforts.

“I welcomed the close collaboration with IMF staff to understand a misreporting case that seemed to have taken place during the previous IMF-supported program. The IMF takes misreporting cases seriously, and in this regard, I appreciated the authorities’ efforts in delivering on the corrective actions.

“I thanked President Chakwera and his colleagues for their warm hospitality during my visit.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Fox Wallet Bridges the Gap Between DeFi and CeFi with the Launch of an Africa-First, New and Insured Multi-Crypto Wallet

Fox Wallet

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (28 September 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Media Freedom Coalition Diplomatic Network in Cameroon

British High Commission - Yaounde