Statement on the suspension of programmes in Burkina Faso

The Norwegian Refugee Council has suspended humanitarian programmes in Burkina Faso following a Government directive

On 27 September, theMinistry of Women, National Solidarity and Humanitarian Action in Burkina Fasoordered the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to suspend all operations in the country until further notice.

The suspension is linked to media coverage of our latest press release , which was published on 13 September 2021.

NRC has fully complied with the directive and suspended all humanitarian activities in the country. NRC is working in dialogue with the governmenttoaddressany concerns they may have in order to resume respectful and collaborative relations, and our humanitarian work.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.

