Strength in numbers: data, partners and leadership create resilient HIV services during COVID-19 in Zambia

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and enabling communities and lay providers to deliver services were priorities. Those doing index testing for HIV were capacitated to also follow-up patients with COVID-19 and do contact tracing. “Having PPE available, as well as a triaging system to screen patients, helped health workers feel comfortable coming to work, which was important during both the first and the subsequent waves of COVID-19 infections,” says Dr Sivile. In antenatal care, an existing weekly dashboard was instrumental in protecting HIV testing and treatment services for children and pregnant women. This was an essential service to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. According to joint analysis from WHO and the Zambian Ministry of Health HIV testing and treatment initiation among pregnant women remained stable with minimal disruption throughout 2020 and the pandemic.

Zambia has led the way on many innovative programmes, such as working with correctional services programmes on HIV and COVID-19 to combat both infections. Programming led by sex-workers and truck drivers engaged in HIV activities also effectively supported the public health response to the first cluster of COVID-19 infections in northern Zambia. “Having good quality data for reaching these groups and all other populations affected by HIV and COVID-19 remains crucial,” says Dr Sivile.

WHO applauds Zambia’s Ministry of Health and all the health workers for their resilience and achievements in delivering HIV testing and treatment services in face of many challenges. Through the scale-up of testing, prevention and treatment services, the ambitious 90-90-90 targets were achieved by the end of 2020 in Zambia. As WHO launches an assessment report on the impact of COVID-19 on HIV testing services, the successes from Zambia provide key examples for countries on the way forward to sustain progress to date and for achieving the global goals.

