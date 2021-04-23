Strong climber line-up for Team Qhubeka ASSOS at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

While the first 160km of the race is by no means flat, the majority of the notable climbs do come in the final 100km of the race, making La Doyenne (The old lady), one of the most arduous single day bike races in the world.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS will be counting on its experienced quartet of climbers, Domenico Pozzovivo, Sergio Henao, Fabio Aru and Simon Clarke, who will be supported by Sander Armee, Robert Power and Sean Bennett, to deliver a top result for the team on Sunday.

A special thanks goes to Shiplake College for providing a brilliant supporters video (https://bit.ly/3sJKzxn), announcing our Liege-Bastogne-Liege line-up.

Aart Vierhouten - Sport Director

"Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the oldest, and if the sun shines, one of the most beautiful classics in the world. It is also one of the hardest. Taking on a climb such as Col de La Redoute with already 220km in the legs requires a unique kind of strength to be successful".

"Sergio and Domenico have both previously achieved top 10 results here and Simon also has a lot of experience at this race. So, we have the quality of depth and experience together with some younger guys, and the excitement of Fabio Aru who will be racing his first "La Doyenne". This gives us a good balance to take on the race with positive ambitions."

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

