Sudan: Statement by the Spokesperson on the latest developments

With reference to the joint statement of the Troika, EU and Switzerland last Friday, the EU condemns in the strongest terms the violence perpetrated against peaceful civilian protestors on Saturday 13 November.

European Commission
European Commission

We are also very worried about the detention of journalists. Freedom of expression, access to information and ability to communicate are part and parcel of the basic freedoms and universal human rights. We therefore continue to call for the release of all detainees including journalists arrested since 25 October.

We will hold authorities accountable for violations of human rights and lack of protection of civilians, which has been induced since the end of the democratic transitional process.

The EU calls upon the military to return to the path of a fair and open dialogue with civilians, as they have done in August 2019, and which has brought the country back into the light from a very dark time.

The interventions by the military since 25 October last are undoing much of the progress achieved under the civilian-led government, in full respect of the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese population.

This will have serious consequences for the support of the European Union. This is not what the people of Sudan deserve and demand. Only a return to an inclusive dialogue will guarantee freedom, peace and justice for all in Sudan.

