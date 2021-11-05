Sustainability necessary for the hotel industry

Employees and hotel guests have an important role in sustainability. New processes are used by them every day. The social responsibility of the hotel operator is increasing and that is necessary according to Chairman Erwin Jager of Barrows Hotel Enterprises.

Hotel operators and investors fully support making the industry more sustainable. It’s necessary, because one of the main drivers is the increased attention from the global society. "The hotel guest really pays attention to the sustainability of the hotels and we see that when they make a choice for the hotel booking," said Erwin Jager of Barrows.

Hotel guests are also increasingly willing to pay more for the room and facilities if this benefits a more sustainable stay. The investment will therefore be able to be repaid sooner than was previously the case.

As a Hospitality Professional, we are closely involved in the triangle between developer, investor and hotel operator. We have developed a sustainable strategy that is easy to implement during the construction phase and that benefits the operational processes of the hotel operator. We really add value with these improvements even if the location is in Africa, Middle East or Asia.

Without a hotel operator there is no business model and therefore no cash flow. By focusing on sustainable elements that creates the link between building and company during the first phase, the company is much better able to meet the requirements of hotel guests when it comes to sustainable business processes.

The use of an international quality mark therefore can give an enormous boost to the quality mark of the hotels and their management. Hotel guests really opt for this and are prepared to pay a higher room rate or an additional service charge, said Erwin Jager of Barrows.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East and Africa.

