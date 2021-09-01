Tabora - Kigoma SGR Project in Pipeline

According to Waitara, the Government continues to search for funds from different sources, including soft loans for implementation of development projects including the entire proposed SGR project and that from Tabora to Kigoma, measuring 411 kms and the Kaliua-Mpanda-Karema with 316,7 kms.

He said the Ministry through the Tanzania Railway Cooperation (TRC) continues to implement the SGR project from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza measuring 1,219 kms. He said due to high expenses of the project, the Government resolved to implement the standard gauge railway project in five phases which are the 300 kms section from Dar es Salaam - Morogoro, Morogoro - Makutupora (422 kms), Makutupora -Tabora (368 kms), Tabora - Isaka (165 kms) and the Isaka - Mwanza section with 341 kms.

Waitara told the House that construction of the Dar es Salaam - Morogoro, Morogoro - Makutupora and Mwanza - Isaka is ongoing, adding the government is finalizing processes for procurement of construction materials for implementation of the SGR sections - Makutupora -Tabora (368 kilometers) and Tabora - Isaka (165 kilometrer).

In June this year, the Government allocated 513 million US Dollars (about 1.18tri/-) for construction of the SGR in the 2021/2022 financial year. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in March this year that construction of the second phase of SGR from Morogoro region to Makutupora in Dodoma region covering 426km was on track and has reached 51 percent.

In mid-June, President Samia Suluhu Hassan laid a foundation stone for the construction of the fifth lot of the SGR at Misungwi in Mwanza Region.

