Team Qhubeka ASSOS partners up with ABLOC Pro Zero (Spoiler alert: it's beer!)

Martijn Snelder, CEO ABLOC: “Team Qhubeka ASSOS and ABLOC share the samevalues. We both feel that sport can unite and inspire us. A shared passion for cycling, friendship and storytelling is why we love to be part of this purpose-led movement. Not to mention the high performance team TQA is.Together we can make this world a better place. Preferably with a cold beer in hand.”

Douglas Ryder, Founder, Team Qhubeka ASSOS: “This partnership came together on a human level. Martijn’s story, his love for the bike and the way it gets you places is our shared passion. The way it creates experiences that you can share with your friends and then wanting to have an alcohol free beer afterwards to tell stories connected with us; it’s that passion that went into creating ABLOC “The Ultimate Sports Beer”. So when you are à bloc it’s time to have ABLOC.”

About ABLOC: Riding à blocmeans going ‘flat out’. A term that best summarizes our ambition to produce the best low/no alcohol beers with maximum taste we can offer sports enthusiasts around the world. ABLOC beers are low in calorie and high in isotonic value. Wewant to be where achievements are celebrated and stories are told. To be the perfect reward to share with friends. Made for all sports enthusiasts who want to stay lean and fit. ABLOC. The Ultimate Sports Beer

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

