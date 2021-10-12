TECNO CAMON 17 to launch the all-new Android 12 through its upcoming HiOS 8.5

Stephen Ha, general manager of TECNO said: “ TECNO has always been committed to providing users in emerging markets with cutting-edge technologies synchronized with industry trends and continuously optimizing the experience of using our devices. We are excited about Android 12’s updates, which bring a more convenient and personalized experience to consumers ranging from a newUI design to comprehensive security and privacy protection upgrades.”

TECNO CAMON 17 has enjoyed high consumer demand ever since its inception. It is the digital generation’s choice of phone for taking selfies, thanks to its 48MP selfie camera capturing the beautiful details with an added professional finish. The embedded AI technology can elevate selfie through accurate algorithms which can identify features based on gender and adjust the environment light to make the user front and centre of the shot. The wide selection of user-friendly tools help users personalize the images they want to portray. Armed with 5000mAh battery, 6GB+128GB of memory storage, 90Hz high refreshing rate at 6.6 inch FHD Screen, CAMON 17 is a dependable companion of many across the world, and the Android 12 update will definitely be a welcome addition.

The customized HiOS8.5 will be launched simultaneously on CAMON 17 with the update of Android 12.By the end of this year, global user s of CAMON 17 will all receive a push on the Android 12 version upgrade.

Based on the new Android 12, HiOS 8.5 will be redesigned to feel more responsive and intuitive for users, who will be able to experience more unified themes across apps and even devices. For example, widgets will appear more rounded and accessible in Android 12, so that users can retrieve information with ease.

Regards to privacy protection, HiOS is also further optimized. The Za-Hooc security concept, which integrates software and hardware, was newly launched last year and attracted a lot of attention among fans. Newly adapted clipboard notifications and approximate locations with Android are worth looking forward to.

Last but not the least,on HiOS8.5, functions related to game performance will be further optimized, and the barrage features and call rejections that have always been users' attention will also continue to be optimized. All of these means HiOS 8.5 will be far more than expectation.

