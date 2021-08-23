TECNO punctuates market position with new brand slogan of Stop At Nothing

TECNO’s brand campaign celebrates “progressive mavericks” and those “young at heart”, the youth who admirably stayed resilient in the face of adversity.

“We’ve seen how resilient and progressive society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in emerging markets. No matter where you come from or what you physically look like or gender you belong to, people will “stop at nothing” to progress and find creative and disruptive ways to achieve their potential. In return, they find themselves on a joyous and exciting journey,” says Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO . “And this attitude and spirit resonates so strongly with TECNO that we were compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a technology brand.”

The campaign, which will be rolled out across the globe, features several above-the-line elements including a 60-second global brand video ( https://bit.ly/3kiiFGA ) created to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit. It will be supported by a strategic execution of digital, social and PR tactics emanating from representative markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, India, Turkey, Philippines and Russia.

#StopAtNothing is so much more another brand campaign,” says Xu. “It represents the values and the attitude that we as a brand embrace and TECNO’s role in providing the technology they need to progress even further.”

Xu concludes: “#StopAtNothing not only inspires, but it also cements TECNO’s total commitment to supporting our consumers with innovative and elegant technology solutions that acts as an enabler of progression.”

TECNO’s goal is to become the most admired tech brand in the world, and continually making breakthroughs in product and experience innovations.

Earlier this year, TECNO announced its latest “superpower” – securing Chris Evans, an A-list Hollywood celebrity as its worldwide brand ambassador. This signing has intensified TECNO’s determination to be recognised as a leader in global emerging markets.

As the brand continues to grow on the world stage, TECNO now finds itself competing with major mainstream brands, who undoubtedly will sit up and take note of TECNO’s “super-heroic” manoeuvre.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

About TECNO: TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-mobile.com .

