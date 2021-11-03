The 2nd edition of the Choiseul Africa Business Forum will take place in Nice on 24th and 25th of November 2021

A platform dedicated to the development of business opportunities in Africa and with Africa, the Choiseul Africa Business Forum will bring together more than 500 participants to share experiences and decipher the trends in the African business world.

These two days of exchanges and meetings will gather senior leaders from the public, private and institutional spheres: ministers, business leaders and start-up creators, international donors and representatives of the main African and European institutions will meet to explore promising sectors and new forms of bilateral cooperation between Africa and Europe.

Sessions On Value- Creating Sectors For Africa

An interactive meeting place, the Choiseul Africa Business Forum will be structured around operational and multisectoral working sessions led by experts in their respective fields. Among the themes addressed: the European contribution to the emergence of a resilient private sector in Africa, the financing of SMEs on the continent, the challenge of employability, issues of sovereignty in health or the structuring of a value-creating sport sector.

KEY FIGURES ON THE FIRST EDITION OF THE CHOISEUL AFRICA BUSINESS FORUMThe first edition of this great investment forum brought together nearly 600 decision-makers and senior economic leaders among the most influent from 50 African and European countries, around 25 operational working sessions and some 110 panelists carefully selected for their expertise.

According to Pascal Lorot, President of the Institut Choiseul: "This edition will have a particular taste after several months of health crisis. Beyond the pleasure of meeting face-to-face, and given the context, we wanted to highlight key topics for the revival of African economies with the main players in this recovery.".

Media contact: Aurore LETEY International Project Manageraurore.letey@choiseul.info

About the Institut Choiseul: The Institut Choiseul is an independent and non-partisan think tank dedicated to the analysis of international strategic issues and major economic and societal challenges, as well as to the identification of new talents. By organizing prestigious events and informal meetings between the most influential political, institutional or economic leaders in Europe, the Mediterranean area and Africa, and by distributing its publications to decision-makers and opinion leaders, the Institut Choiseul contributes to fostering debates on contemporary issues.