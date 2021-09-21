RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt participates in the military funeral of the former Egyptian Minister of Defense

Authors:

APO Importer

His Excellency Mr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, participated in the military funeral ceremony held for Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, the former Egyptian Minister of Defense, in the Military Ceremonies Area of ​​the Field Marshal Mosque in the Fifth Settlement in Cairo. His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and senior statesmen and the Egyptian armed forces.

Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt
Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt

His Excellency the Ambassador stressed that history records the late Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi his skill and military heroism in defending his homeland in five successive wars witnessed by the Arab Republic of Egypt, and his role as a patriot of a unique style in preserving the capabilities of his homeland and leading Egypt in the most difficult periods.

Recommended articles

His Excellency the Ambassador expressed his sincere condolences to the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, president, government and people on the death of Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with mercy and forgiveness and to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire his generous family patience and solace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource Deliver "Chat 2 Pay" Contactless Checkout In Store and In Chat to Businesses Worldwide

Clickatell

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)

Global Forum Secretariat, African Development Bank and World Bank Group deliver new manual on Exchange of Information for tax purposes

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

Accor expands luxury footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa with Fairmont in Djibouti

Accor