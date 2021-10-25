The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Releases 5 Million for Humanitarian Assistance in Cameroon

“This CERF grant will enable the humanitarian community to sustain the multi-sectoral life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable population at the required levels. The recipient UN agencies will develop partnerships with local NGOs which have better access and wider presence. The funding will also serve to reinforce needs assessments in the area in order to provide an adequate response,” said Matthias Z. Naab, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon.

“This funding comes at a time when the humanitarian response in Cameroon is underfunded and thousands of people continue to be left without vital humanitarian assistance and protection,” said Carla Martinez, the Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon. “As of 25 October 2021, the humanitarian response plan for 2021 is funded at only 29.6 per cent. In addition to the lack of financial resources, the humanitarian response faces other challenges including difficulties in accessing the population in need due to insecurity,” she added.

Prevailing violence and the socio-economic impact of insecurity in the North-West and South-West regions significantly affect thousands of people who remain vulnerable. The severity of the humanitarian needs keeps growing due to the prolonged crisis, increasing insecurity and displacement.