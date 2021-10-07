The European Union continues to support refugees in Tanzania through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

The EU’s humanitarian aid funding is made available to WFP so that the latter can provide food and nutritional assistance to refugees in Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli camps in Western Tanzania. The WFP and other UN agencies continue to work with the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to facilitate the voluntary returns of refugees to their homeland. At the same time, WFP and other agencies continue to use EU funding to provide essential services to those remaining in the refugee camps. WFP is reaching nearly 235,000 refugees in the three camps in Kigoma region.