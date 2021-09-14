The Future of Independent Energy Explorers: ReconAfrica Delegation Promotes Namibian Exploration, Women in Leadership at African Energy Week in Cape Town

With over 11 billion barrels of oil and 2.2 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves in Namibia, international oil companies have been focused on exploiting the country’s significant hydrocarbon potential. Notably, ReconAfrica has made impressive progress in a short space of time regarding exploration, particularly in Namibia. The company is drilling three conventional exploratory stratigraphic wells, intended to provide a complete picture of the geological formation. In April 2021, ReconAfrica announced preliminary results from the first well, with the discovery of a working petroleum system in the Kavango Basin. Thereafter, in June 2021, drilling of the second well correspondingly showed similar characteristics to that of the first, with clear evidence of a working conventional petroleum system.

With the complete evaluation of the first well drilled in the Kavango Basin, the complete drilling of wells three and four, 450km conducted of 2D seismic data, and the introduction of joint venture negotiations expected by the end of 2021, ReconAfrica is positioning itself as a leading Namibian hydrocarbons explorer and producer. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, ReconAfrica will promote its exploratory success in the Kavango basin, emphasize future plans and commitments, and further position itself as the preferred developer in the prospect.

“ReconAfrica represents the future of independent energy explorers in Africa that will play a significant role in meeting Namibia, Africa and the world’s energy needs through the safe, efficient and sustainable production of hydrocarbons. With a dedicated world class team, backed by technology, they stand to produce hydrocarbons in Namibia while taking action to reduce emissions and aligning with the global ambitions of Net Zero carbon that are growing ever more important,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Meanwhile, ReconAfrica will host a Women in Leadership networking brunch at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, whereby the company aims to promote the role of women and emphasize the value of women in leadership positions. Geared towards having a conversation on women in leadership, and creating the ideal engagement platform for an enhanced discussion, ReconAfrica is committed to AEW 2021’s broader agenda of placing women at the forefront of Africa’s energy future.

“We are even more pleased that ReconAfrica will host this years’ women in leadership brunch, emphasizing how gender equality and inclusivity in leadership positions will help drive Africa’s energy development. Their approach in driving meaningful dialogue through their on the ground actions in Namibia and developing respectful local relationships and partnerships can only help Namibia and Africa’s energy sector see mutual benefits and a strong shared future for so many that are seeking empowerment,” concluded Ayuk.

