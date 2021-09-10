RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

The Humanitarian Coordinator strongly condemns humanitarian killed by explosive device in the Central African Republic

Authors:

APO Importer

The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, is deeply shocked and dismayed by the violent death of a humanitarian worker, who was killed yesterday while on duty in the northwest of the Central African Republic.

Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

The team from the international NGO Danish Refugee Council was undertaking humanitarian activities in the area when one of its vehicles hit an explosive device in the Ouham-Pendé Prefecture. A humanitarian worker was killed. Three other humanitarians reported minor injuries, are traumatised and were evacuated to Paoua for medical care.

Recommended articles

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our fellow humanitarian colleague, and I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and colleagues at the Danish Refugee Council”, declared Ms Brown.

Between January and August 2021, 27 incidents involving explosive ordnance have claimed the lives of at least 14 civilians and injured 21 civilians and two United Nations peacekeepers in the west of the country. The presence or suspected presence of explosive devices prevents humanitarian workers from assisting communities who have been severely affected by the conflict.

“I strongly condemn the use of explosive devices and call on all parties to take the necessary steps to spare the civilian population and to respect humanitarian workers”, stated the Humanitarian Coordinator.

2.8 million people need assistance and protection. Between January and August 2021, two humanitarian workers were killed and 19 injured in the Central African Republic. Over the same period, 314 incidents against humanitarian personnel or property were registered. Despite the dangerous operating environment, humanitarian actors have assisted over 1.4 million people in dire need.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Africa Oil Week in November 2021

Africa Oil Week

Africa Data Centres reveals continent's largest-ever data centre expansion plan

Africa Data Centres

Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevl�t �avusoglu with Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, 7 September 2021

Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

H.E Yury Sentyurin highlights Angola's investment potential at AOG 2021 Conference

Energy Capital &amp; Power